Since you can’t try it before you buy it, online stores like Pearce often use photos and videos featuring a diverse set of models to illustrate how each item fits on different bodies. (Philadelphians can spot some of Pearce’s designs in the windows of the Center City Macy’s, where the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator is located.) Still, models aren’t the real thing, so having your measurements — hips, waist, and chest — before you buy will ensure you get the size you want.