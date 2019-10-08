Designer Tory Burch is offering a “large cash reward” for the return of her missing dog.
In social media posts, Burch said the 7-month-old miniature poodle named Chicken was lost about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in New York City’s Central Park, in the area of 61st Street and Fifth Avenue.
In an initial post, she offered $10,000 for the dog’s return. In an updated post, Burch, a Philadelphia-area native, mentioned a “Large Cash Reward No Questions Asked," saying the dog had been spotted about midnight Sunday at 56th Street and Madison Avenue in the company of a couple who said they planned to have the poodle’s microchip scanned.
“We are heartbroken, please help us find chicken. . .” Burch posted on Instagram, saying she has not heard from the couple.
As of Tuesday morning, the dog remained missing.