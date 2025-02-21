Connor McDavid scores in OT, as Canada edges the United States in an exhilarating 4 Nations Face-Off title game

BOSTON ― As the old saying goes, it’s hard to beat a good team twice.

It’s exponentially harder when the sport involves a puck and that good team you are trying to beat wears red sweaters with a maple leaf on the front and surnames like “Crosby,” “McDavid,” and “Mackinnon” on the back.

Advertisement

USA Hockey was cruelly reminded of that fact on Thursday night, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Canadians at TD Garden in the finale of the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off.

A night that started with the U.S. having a chance to cut down its northern neighbors for the second time in six days and stake a claim to being the hockey world’s new No. 1, ended in oh-so-familiar fashion with the Canadians scripting another chapter of hockey heartbreak for the red, white, and blue.

This time there were no fisticuffs off the opening faceoff, although Canada punched first on the scoreboard via Nathan MacKinnon’s tournament-best fourth goal, just four minutes, 48 seconds into the opening frame.

The goal came from a seemingly innocuous shot, the Colorado Avalanche star frisbeeing a wrister from just inside the blue line through several bodies past a late-to-react and blinded Connor Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck didn’t let the flukey opener bother him, soon making three saves in quick succession from in tight, two of them with a strong extended right pad against Seth Jarvis to prevent Canada from doubling its lead.

Canada continued to have the better of the play, but Jordan Binnington made a few timely saves, including a breakaway stop on Dylan Larkin who snuck behind the Canada defense.

With the U.S. needing a goal to get back on level pegging and settle the nerves, it was of course a Tkachuk who rose to the occasion. This time it was Brady, the Ottawa Senator crashing the net to put home a failed Auston Matthews wraparound attempt. The goal, Tkachuk’s third, prompted deafening “U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A” chants, a common refrain from the faithful who numbered over 19,000 at the home of the Bruins.

The intensity and physicality ramped up in the second even though it didn’t boil over to any full-on brawls. After trading offensive chances in the early portion of Period 2, the U.S. took its first lead of the game at 7:32 from the unlikeliest of sources.

Defenseman Jake Sanderson, only playing because alternate captain Charlie McAvoy was knocked out of the tournament due to the combination of a shoulder injury and an infection, pounced on a loose puck to slam it by a scrambling Binnington, who had lost his net. The roof nearly came off TD Garden.

A needless Vincent Trocheck tripping penalty in the offensive zone gave Canada an immediate chance to respond but the U.S. penalty kill did the job to maintain the lead ... at least temporarily. But with the score tied, 2-2, with six minutes remaining in the middle period, Sam Bennett roofed one under the bar after a beautiful pass from Mitch Marner. who had drawn American defenseman Adam Fox to the middle of the ice to open up a lane for Bennett.

The score stayed put for the remainder of the period with Jaccob Slavin deserving special recognition for his stout defensive play, including a goal-saving stick check on Sidney Crosby just prior to the Bennett goal.

Forty minutes played, two goals apiece, 19-19 in shots. Can’t get much more even than that.

The Americans had the first prime chance to break the deadlock with Jake Guentzel’s breakaway shut down by Jordan Binngton at 2:50 of the third. Next, it was Canada’s turn, Brandon Hagel redirecting a Cale Makar shot off of Hellebuyck’s right post. Overall, the game settled a bit from there with both teams afraid to make what at that point would likely have proved the costliest of mistakes.

In the final two minutes, Matt Boldy threw a wheeling backhand just wide of goal before MacKinnon had a chance denied by Hellebuyck. Canada had one last chance to win it in regulation with an extended offensive zone shift, but a tired U.S. quintet did just enough to finally clear the zone and relieve the pressure. One more comfortable Hellebuyck save and the horn sounded.

After all the hype and build-up, including the backdrop of the recent political tension between the United States and Canada, this clash for supremacy had melted down to hockey’s purest form: next goal wins.

Who would be the latest hero in this historic rivalry? Would it be a new world order with Team USA atop the hockey pile? Would it be Canada again, like it had been in 2010 in Vancouver?

For Canada, it was all about Binnington in the early stages of the overtime period. He flashed the pad with a sprawling post-to-post save on Matthews before turning down Matthews again and before making the save of the night with the glove on Tkachuk’s rebound attempt. If that wasn’t enough, Binnington then completed the hat trick on Matthews with another squeeze of his catching glove directly off the ensuing faceoff.

An icing, in which the puck narrowly crossed the line and there was some debate over whether the Canadian skater made the best effort to reach it, set up a faceoff in the U.S. end. After McDavid won the draw back, Makar reamed one around the boards to Marner, who picked out a wide-open McDavid for the golden goal. First Crosby, now McDavid. Fitting.

Another almost for USA Hockey while Canada reigns supreme.