U.S. anthem booed in Canada ahead of Thursday’s 4 Nations Face-Off game

MONTREAL — Despite the public address announcer asking fans in attendance to show respect for the anthems, the Star Spangled Banner was booed Thursday night at the Bell Centre.

Before the puck dropped between Finland and the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, both anthems played — with only the American anthem getting booed.

“I think we like it, not politically, but just in the sense of, we know where we’re at, in Canada,” forward J.T. Miller said. “I think that fires us up more than anything.”

While it wasn’t the loudest of boos, it was the latest in a string of games that found Canadians voicing their displeasure with the U.S. government. President Donald Trump has threatened to levy taxes on Canada and has called for the country to become the 51st state.

“It’s unfortunate, obviously, and we wish it weren’t the case,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said on Wednesday during a pre-tournament press conference. “But from time to time, things happen and people have strong feelings about it, and obviously, we’re aware of what’s been happening here.

“I think the negativity has probably lessened over the last week. Hopefully, it continues to lessen, and that relations will be normal. But it’s something obviously we’re aware of and we’ll follow.”

According to Canada’s CTV News, the American anthem was booed in Montreal before the Canadiens hosted the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Before that anthem, the announcer had also asked the fans at the Bell Centre for respect.

“Our goal is to make sure that we create an environment and that hockey represents an opportunity to bring people together,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday. “And I think people understand that in this building initially, there was some booing a couple of games ago and the club made an announcement asking people to stop and show respect for two great countries. And it stopped, and that’s what we expect.”

The anthem has recently been booed in Ottawa, Vancouver, and Toronto, including at a recent Raptors game. Premier Francois Legault, of the province of Quebec asked his constituents to be respectful.

“Everyone has their own views on things,” defenseman Brock Faber said. “I’m honored to wear the red, white, and blue.

Added forward Matthew Tkachuk: “I didn’t like it. And that’s all I got.”

Despite the boos, the Americans didn’t hold back and beat Finland, 6-1.

“Yeah, you expect it, I mean, we’re Team USA playing in Montreal,” forward Matt Boldy said of the booing early on. “The fans here are passionate. You see it during the regular season just playing the Habs. So, yeah, you expect it, and you’ve got to embrace it and use it to your advantage.”