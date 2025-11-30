Flyers place Adam Ginning on waivers, signaling Emil Andrae is sticking around

Returning from a productive four-game road trip and with a six-game homestand beginning on Monday, the Flyers placed Adam Ginning on waivers on Sunday.

To be placed on waivers, the defenseman was first recalled from his conditioning loan to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, which began on Nov. 18. Conditioning loans are for 14 days, with the player remaining on the active 23-man roster.

By placing Ginning on waivers, it opens up a roster spot for the Flyers, and, not that he needed any more confirmation, but it’s pretty clear Emil Andrae is sticking around for the long haul.

After some movement between Philly and Allentown, as one of three players on the roster who are waiver exempt — Nikita Grebenkin and Matvei Michkov are the other two — Andrae has been back with the Flyers since Nov. 3. He has played in every game since, and with each passing day, has garnered more responsibilities from the coaching staff.

Originally on the third pairing, he is now alongside Jamie Drysdale on the second unit. According to Natural Stat Trick, since becoming partners during the Flyers’ 3-2 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 20, they have played 85:28 together and have been on the ice for five Flyers goals for and four against.

In the past eight games, Andrae’s ice time has jumped, and he is averaging 18 minutes, 45 seconds. It is the fourth-most on the team, behind defensemen Travis Sanheim, Cam York, and Drysdale, as he has also been getting time on the power play and in overtime. Across 14 games this season, he has one goal and five assists with a plus-minus of plus-4.

Since being loaned, Ginning has played in five games with the Phantoms, registering one assist, five shots on goal, and a minus-2. The Swede, who turns 26 in January, made the Flyers out of training camp and played five games this season on the third pair. He averaged 15:20, and although he did not register a point, he did have two shots on goal. At the time of his loan to Lehigh Valley, he was one of 11 skaters with at least an even plus-minus (minimum five games played).

There is a chance the Swede could be snagged on the waiver wire. A big blueliner at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Ginning is a defensive defenseman who will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Drafted by the Flyers in the second round of the 2018 draft, he has 16 NHL games under his belt, with one goal scored during the 2023-24 season.