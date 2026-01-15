Flyers recall goalie Aleksei Kolosov from Lehigh Valley and move Bobby Brink to injured reserve

BUFFALO — What a difference 24 hours make.

At morning skate on Wednesday at KeyBank Center, things were looking up as defenseman Jamie Drysdale was set to make his return to the lineup.

But just a few short hours later, the injury bug re-supplied its stinger and stung several times.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who was a full participant at morning skate, even taking power-play reps with the top unit, is now listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Then goalie Dan Vladař suffered what looked to be a lower-body injury in the first period before allowing two goals on five shots. Coach Rick Tocchet did not have an update when he spoke postgame, and according to a team source on Thursday, the team is still awaiting test results to determine the extent of the injury.

On the first Sabres goal, it appeared that Vladař moved awkwardly when he wasn’t sure where a missed shot by Josh Doan went. He was slow to get up and was able to reset, but Rasmus Dahlin beat him from the point with Jason Zucker setting a screen on a power play.

Losing Vladař for any amount of time would be a significant blow, especially as the Flyers jockey for playoff position in a tightly-contested Eastern Conference. The Czech goaltender has arguably been the team’s most valuable player this season, posting a 16-7-4 record and a .905 save percentage in 28 starts. Vladař is also set to play at the Olympics for his country after being named to Czechia’s team last week.

So, with the Flyers needing a roster spot for a goalie replacement, on Thursday morning, forward Bobby Brink was placed on injured reserve. It is retroactive to Jan. 6 when Brink was injured on a blindsided hit by Anaheim Ducks forward Jansen Harkins just 2 minutes, 38 seconds into the first period.

Brink has practiced in Philly but was not spotted on the trip to Western New York.

Aleksei Kolosov was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League to complete the Flyers’ goalie tandem with Sam Ersson in the interim. In 19 games with the Phantoms, Kolosov is 9-9-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average, .908 save percentage, and two shutouts.

On Dec. 31, he had a 31-save shutout against rival Hershey, and he has won three of his past four starts. The shutout came during a two-game stretch where he went 2-0-0 with a 0.50 GAA and a .984 save percentage and was named the AHL’s Player of the Week.

It’s a marked improvement from last season with the Phantoms, when Kolosov had a .884 save percentage in 12 games, and from his first experience in North America, when he posted a .885 across two games in 2023-24. Kolosov also struggled mightily at the NHL level last season after making his NHL debut Oct. 27. His .867 save percentage across 17 games and 13 starts last year ranked dead last among the 71 goalies to make at least 10 starts.

“He is a different player, different personality,” assistant general manager Brent Flahr told The Inquirer in December. “He’s really trying to fit in. He’s very athletic, very competitive, and he’s giving our team a chance to win down there almost every night. He’s a talented kid, so he’s got a chance to be an NHL goalie now. He just skipped a step last year. Now he’s building it back up again here, and we’ll see where it goes.

The Belarusian has also appeared in two games for the Flyers this season when Ersson was placed on injured reserve in late October. On Nov. 1, he stopped all seven shots he faced against Toronto in relief of Vladař, before stopping 19 of 21 the next night in a 2-1 loss to Calgary.

The Flyers play at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night (7 p.m., ESPN), and a starting goaltender has yet to be announced.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.