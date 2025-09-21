Bernie Parent, legendary Flyers goalie who brought Philadelphia its only two Stanley Cups, dies at 80

Bernie Parent, the stone-wall Flyers goalie for the consecutive Stanley Cup championship teams for the Broad Street Bullies in the 1970s, died Sunday. He was 80.

A Hall of Famer, Mr. Parent clinched both championships with shutouts in the final game as he blanked the Boston Bruins, 1-0, in 1974 and the Buffalo Sabres, 2-0, in 1975. Mr. Parent played 10 of his 13 NHL seasons with the Flyers and also spent a season in the World Hockey League with the Philadelphia Blazers.

Advertisement

He grew up in Montreal and spoke French as his first language before becoming a cultlike figure at the Spectrum as cars throughout the region had “Only the Lord Saves More Than BERNIE PARENT” bumper stickers. Mr. Parent even had one on his own bumper in the 1970s.

Mr. Parent first came to Philadelphia in 1967 as one of the original Flyers. The team reached the playoffs in its second season and Mr. Parent stopped 63 of 64 shots in an overtime win over St. Louis before the Flyers were eliminated two days later.

» READ MORE: Mike Sielski: Bernie Parent was the best of the Flyers and the best of Philadelphia. RIP.

The Flyers traded Mr. Parent to Toronto in February 1971 and he left the arena in tears. Mr. Parent returned in May 1973 as the Flyers traded Doug Favell — the goalie Mr. Parent shared the net with in Philly — to Toronto for the future Hockey Hall of Famer. A year later, the Flyers were champions and Mr. Parent was the Stanley Cup MVP. The trade is remembered as perhaps the greatest in Philadelphia sports history.

» READ MORE: Bernie Parent was the Broad Street Bullies’ brightest star. Now he’s the Flyers’ de facto mascot.

Mr. Parent was a premier goalie, but his ability to connect with Philadelphia elevated him to another level. Like Parent, the Broad Street Bullies were a bunch of Canadians who immersed themselves in Philadelphia. They lived in Delaware County and South Jersey, rode the train to practice, hung at Rexy’s on Black Horse Pike, and spent the summer in Avalon. Mr. Parent was in the middle of it all.