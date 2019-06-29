“First of all, I want to certainly comment that our scouting staff puts the list together,” Fletcher said after watching a session at the Flyers’ development camp earlier in the week in Voorhees. “I certainly know some of the players and occasionally will give my opinion, and ultimately I have to make the decision. But I rely on the scouts to put the list together, and Bobby was a player that our entire staff scouted and very much liked as a hockey player.”