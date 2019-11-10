The Flyers will hustle out of ScotiaBank Arena Saturday night and jet down to Boston for Sunday night’s game against the Bruins, who figure to be a little salty after losing to lowly Detroit on Friday night.
The Flyers took two of three games last season against Boston, which represented the East in the Stanley Cup Finals. Travis Sanheim scored in overtime to snap a four-game Flyers’ losing streak at TD Garden.
The Flyers haven’t won in regulation in Boston since Oct. 6, 2011 (a span of 11 games). Jake Voracek had the game-winner that night in what was his first game as a Flyer.
Boston lost on Friday to a Detroit team that had been 1-11-2 in its last 14. The Bruins top line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak, which is arguably the best group in hockey, each was a minu-2. Boston is 7-0-1 at home this year.