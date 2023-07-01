Former Flyer James van Riemsdyk signs with the Boston Bruins

James van Riemsdyk had to wait a few months longer than he expected to join a contender, but he didn’t have to wait long once free agency opened Saturday to find a new home.

The former Flyers winger reportedly agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with the Boston Bruins just minutes after the NHL’s free agency period opened up at 12 p.m. Van Riemdsyk, 34, joins a Boston team that last season set NHL records for wins (65) and points (135). The move comes just months after the Flyers failed to move van Riemsdyk ahead of the trade deadline, despite the fact he was set to hit unrestricted free agency.

Last season, van Riemsdyk scored 12 goals and tallied 29 points for the Flyers. Due to his age, he was all but assured to leave Philadelphia this summer.