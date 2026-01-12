Flyers look to avenge Saturday’s blowout loss in rematch with the Lightning: ‘You’ve got to minimize your mistakes’

Let’s get weird. Like in playoff hockey the Flyers will get another crack at home to beat the streaking Tampa Bay Lightning.

On Saturday, the Flyers helped the Bolts extend their winning streak to nine games, with a 7-2 loss. Some of it was because of the talent the Lightning have, and some of it was self-inflicted by the Flyers with careless turnovers and miscues.

“Obviously, the defensive part of the game,” blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen said on Sunday after the Flyers’ practice, about what can be better. “We let their good players have too much space, and it was too much fun for them.”

The Flyers would much rather be the ones having the fun. But who joins Monday’s party is still to be determined. There will be a few game-time decisions for the Flyers.

Carl Grundström missed practice on Sunday due to illness, and Travis Konecny, who was returning from an upper-body injury, got nailed with a shot on the knee, causing “like a dead leg kind of thing,” per coach Rick Tocchet. Both participated in the optional morning skate along with Bobby Brink, who will not play against the Lightning due to an upper-body injury.

The Flyers will have Dan Vladař in net. The goalie did not play in the team’s previous two matchups against the Lightning, including a 3-0 loss in Tampa Bay on Nov. 24, but has earned at least a point in four straight starts (3-0-1). And the Flyers have a pretty good record on their side: 9-1-2 in games following a regulation loss.

Here are three keys for the Flyers for Monday:

1) Minimize mistakes

Several of the Lightning goals came off turnovers, including one by each of Matvei Michkov, Denver Barkey, and Trevor Zegra around the Lightning’s blue line. As defenseman Nick Seeler said, “It’s those soft areas, those little plays where we need to get it deep instead of trying to make a play and stay patient, and offense will come.”

For Barkey, who struggled all night, he learned a valuable lesson in his 10th NHL game.

“I think the biggest thing is you’ve got to minimize your mistakes, make sure you’re ready from the drop of the puck until the buzzer goes,” Barkey said on Monday. “I think that was the biggest thing I learned. They’re good players, and you’ve really got to be sure of the plays that you make, because they will make you pay.”

2) Know where Nikita Kucherov is at all times, but remember he’s not the only focus

On Saturday, the Russian winger padded his stats with two goals and two assists, and now has 41 points in 30 career games against the Flyers. His linemates, Gage Goncalves and Brayden Point, had two goals and three assists, respectively.

“Kucherov is a focus. He’s your pregame strategy. First goal, where is he? We should have been aware of that,” said Tocchet, referencing Kucherov being left all alone in front of the goal for his first snipe on Saturday. “If he’s on the ice, I’m not sure you want to make a high-risk east-west play. ... But saying that, we have the puck, we’ve got to make plays when Kucherov’s on the ice. We’ve got to make him play defense. We can’t just slap pucks around.”

But he cannot be the only focus for the Flyers. Once he gets off the ice — he only played 14 minutes, 24 seconds on Saturday — there are guys like Anthony Cirelli and Jake Guentzel, who will play for Canada and the U.S. at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, respectively. Eleven members of the Lightning got at least a point Saturday; the Flyers cannot take their foot off the pedal.

3) Control the neutral zone

As Seeler said, the “neutral zone is going to be really important for this upcoming game here.” The Lightning had no trouble either sending a stretch pass up the ice or skating through with ease.

Because of this, it put the Flyers back on their heels as the Lightning forced the defense to back up in the Flyers’ end. It led to several goals, like Kucherov’s second or Goncalves’ first.

“They get time and space, they’ll kill you,” Tocchet said specifically about Kucherov and Point.

That goes for the whole team coached by Jon Cooper. But, for most of the season, the Flyers have been strong in the neutral zone, whether using it to regroup, steal the puck, or attack the rushing opposition to slow them down. They know this is a key for them on Monday.

“Just little details with set up forechecks, being above angles, to limit their time, space, speed, their ability to go east-west to make those lateral plays or late plays,” said Noah Cates on Sunday.

“They’re a dangerous team, obviously, off the rush and just like the little things up the ice that you can do that slow them down, make it harder for them.”