In a bit of a surprise, the Flyers re-signed Brian Elliott on Wednesday to be their backup goaltender.
It was surprising because Elliott has been injury-prone the last two seasons. He received a one-year deal that has a $2 million cap hit.
General manager Chuck Fletcher called Elliott a "proven, quality goaltender who competes and battles hard every time he has the net."
Elliott, 34, was 11-11-1 last season with a 2.96 GAA and .907 save percentage. He was limited to 26 games because of injuries.
In two seasons with the team, he has a 34-22-8 record with a 2.77 GAA and .908 save percentage.
Elliott, a two-time all-star who will enter his 13th season, is expected to serve as Carter Hart’s backup.