The hope is that the new season will bring a new Cam York — it will certainly bring a richer one.

On Monday, the Flyers and the defenseman agreed to a five-year, $25.75 million contract extension worth an average annual value of $5.15 million.

York, 24, was a restricted free agent and was required to receive a qualifying offer of $1.6 million, the same as the two-year contract he signed in July 2023. The new deal does not contain any trade protection, a source tells The Inquirer.

After a breakout year in 2023-24, York struggled to find his game this past season after sustaining a shoulder injury in late October. Th

He finished with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) and a plus-minus of minus-8 while playing an average of 20 minutes, 47 seconds across 66 regular-season games.

But was York one of the “untapped talents” new coach Rick Tocchet alluded to at his introductory press conference in May? York did put up career highs in goals (10), assists (20), points (30), power-play points (six), and time on ice (22:37) the year prior. The hope is that with a new bench boss, he can get back on track.

“I think so,” Brière told The Inquirer when asked if he was indeed that untapped talent. “Yeah, I think Cam started showing that a couple of years ago, and then last year didn’t take a step forward. There were many reasons for that. He was injured. I agree with that. I think, yeah, there’s a lot more there with Cam York.”

And it sure sounds like it based on the term and AAV.

Aside from the shoulder, there were plenty of other obvious factors that contributed to York’s downturn — and a lot of it centered on the now-fired John Tortorella. The bench boss didn’t hide his disdain for the Californian, to the media and on the ice.

This past season, Tortorella scratched York more than once and said he in March after the blueliner watched from the press box that he was “terribly inconsistent,” and his struggles have “gone on too long.” York knew he was having issues and said the shoulder injury impacted him more than he thought. But Tortorella also decided that, despite its bottoming out, a guy who ran the power play for USA Hockey and the University of Michigan shouldn’t get even a crack on the point.

“I know I can, but it was pretty clear early on that that wasn’t going to be the case. I could feel it,” York said. ”Of course, I would have loved to have been on a power play and do that, and probably help my numbers maybe a little bit. But it’s just not how it worked out this year, and that’s all right. I focused on my five-on-five game and tried to be the best that I could there.”

The two nearly came to blows in a heated argument two days before Tortorella was axed.

York served a one-game suspension for his role in the argument, and after he returned to the lineup, the difference in his game was visible.

In his last eight games, York had two assists.

The defenseman is looking forward to playing freer next season because “when I’m not thinking out there, that’s why I’m at my best.” He also now has another buddy, in addition to Jamie Drysdale, on the team in the recently acquired Trevor Zegras. York’s also hoping for a chance to get back on the power play.

“Being able to play with a little bit more freedom, and maybe not gripping the stick as tight,” the 24-year-old said of the last stretch after Tortorella was fired. “As a player, that’s everything, in a way. It felt good to get back to that and have that mindset.”