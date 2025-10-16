Former Flyers goalie Carter Hart joins the Vegas Golden Knights

Former Flyers goalie Carter Hart is returning to pro hockey and has joined the Vegas Golden Knights organization.

The Golden Knights released the following statement regarding the addition of Hart, who will start initially on a tryout and report to AHL Henderson, according to NHL insider Chris Johnston.

“Following the reinstatement decision agreed on by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association, goaltender Carter Hart will be joining the Vegas Golden Knights organization. The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision. We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward.”

Hart, who was first eligible to sign an NHL contract on Oct. 15, is not permitted to play in a game until Dec. 1, as ruled by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in September. The decision came after Hart, and his 2018 Canadian World Junior teammates Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, and Michael McLeod were acquitted on sexual assault charges in Canada.

As an unrestricted free agent, Hart was free to sign with any team. His contract with the Flyers expired on June 30, 2024, after the then-restricted free agent was not issued a qualifying offer.

On Sept. 16 of this year, six days after Flyers governor Dan Hilferty and president Keith Jones declined to comment when asked about the goalie’s future with the organization, general manager Danny Brière said Hart would not be returning to Philadelphia.

“The only comment I’ll make on that is that his representative, Judd Moldaver, has reached out and kind of told us that in light of everything that happened in the last year and a half with Carter, they felt, and Carter felt, that it was better for them to look for a fresh start,” Brière said during his annual preseason press conference.

Hart, 27, has not played an NHL game since Jan. 20, 2024, three days before he took “an indefinite leave of absence citing personal reasons” from the Flyers.

The next day, the Globe and Mail reported that the five then-unnamed Hockey Canada players accused of sexual assault in connection to a 2018 incident in an Ontario hotel room, had been ordered to turn themselves in to police. A week later, Hart was charged, according to his lawyers. The defendants were acquitted this July.

“The events that transpired after the 2018 Hockey Canada Foundation Gala in London, Ontario, prior to these players’ arrival in the NHL, were deeply troubling and unacceptable,” the NHL said in a statement regarding the suspensions.

“The league expects everyone connected with the game to conduct themselves with the highest level of moral integrity. And, in this case, while found not to have been criminal, the conduct of the players involved certainly did not meet that standard.”

A second-round draft pick in 2016, Hart was viewed as a future star for the Flyers in net.

Across six seasons, he went 96-93-29 with a 2.94 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 227 games. In 2023-24, his last NHL season, the native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, was 12-9-3 with a .906 save percentage. The Flyers host the Golden Knights on Dec. 11 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

On Oct. 9, McLeod signed a three-year deal with Russian club Avangard Omsk of the Kontinental Hockey League. The former New Jersey Devils first-round pick played in the KHL last season with Avangard Omsk and Barys Astana.

Alex Formenton, the only player whose rights are still owned by an NHL team, is currently playing for HC Ambrì-Piotta in Switzerland. Formenton has played with the club since not accepting a qualifying offer from the Ottawa Senators in 2022-23. According to general manager Steve Staois, he will not be returning to the Senators and the team will explore trading his rights.