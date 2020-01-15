ST. LOUIS — Carter Hart will be sidelined two to three weeks because of a lower abdominal strain, and the Flyers demoted winger Joel Farabee to the Phantoms on Wednesday to open cap space and recall Alex Lyon as their backup goalie Wednesday.
Hart suffered the injury while on the ice for a few minutes at Tuesday’s practice in Voorhees, coach Alain Vigneault said.
Lyon will serve as Brian “Moose” Elliott’s backup Wednesday in St. Louis. Elliott had been scheduled to start Wednesday even before Hart was injured.
If Hart is sidelined just two weeks, he would miss only four games, because the Flyers have a league-mandated break and the All-Star break in that span. They won’t play any games in a nine-day span (Jan. 22-30).
“It’s tough losing a guy like that,” right winger Travis Konecny said. “You never want to see an injury, but for that to happen at this time when we’re going into a break is probably a best-case scenario.”
“We’ll take it one game at a time, and Brian is going to get a chance to play," Vigneault said, "and I’m very confident he’s going to play well and the team is going to play well.”
“Moose has been solid for us all year and given us a chance to win games,” right winger Jake Voracek said. “You have to appreciate that and play good for him.”
Vigneault was undecided about whether Lyon would start Thursday against visiting Montreal, the second of back-to-back games.
“We’ll get through today,” Vigneault said. 'I feel good about Alex. I got to know him during training camp. I like the way he played for us. He just got off a shutout, and I saw part of it. If we need him, I know he’s going to be ready."
Asked if Lyon made an impression when he had a brief stint with the Flyers last season, Voracek smiled.
“Last year, we had so many goalies that I don’t even remember how he played,” Voracek cracked.
The Flyers used an NHL-record eight goaltenders last season.
Farabee was loaned to the Phantoms to create cap room to recall Lyon from Lehigh Valley, and winger Chris Stewart was placed on waivers. Farabee will probably be recalled if Stewart clears waivers Thursday. In the meantime, Stewart will play right wing on the fourth line Wednesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.