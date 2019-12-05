There is a huge disparity in Carter Hart’s success at home and on the road, and the Flyers’ gifted young goaltender can’t explain it.
“You prepare for them same way at home or on the road; it doesn’t really matter what environment you’re in,” said Hart, who is expected to make his next start Saturday afternoon against visiting Ottawa. “It doesn’t matter if I’m in Slovakia or in Canada or wherever I am, I prepare the same.”
Hart’s stats at the Wells Fargo Center this season are eye-opening: a 7-1-2 record, a 1.48 goal-against average and a .944 save percentage in 10 games.
In eight road games, he is 2-4-1 (one no-decision) with a 3.78 GAA and .849 save percentage.
It’s a small sample size, but if it continues, it might fit into coach Alain Vigneault’s equation when figuring out his goaltender rotation each week.
Overall, Hart is 9-5-3 this season with 2.35 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He has excelled since a three-game slump in October.
“He’s played extremely well since then,” Vigneault said. “What I’ve seen is a young goaltender going through the process of evolving and improving his game. He ‘s working real hard. He’s doing a lot of work on the ice, but he’s also doing a lot of work with Kim [Dillabaugh, the goalie coach] off the ice, too, to become the best goaltender he can be. There’s obviously room for growth; he’s only 21 years old.”
Hart will celebrate the one-year anniversary of his NHL debut Dec. 18.
“It’s kind of crazy that it’s coming up on a year in the NHL,” he said. “It’s flown by so fast.”
Hart recalled “not sleeping” the night before his first NHL game and what that 3-2 win over visiting Detroit meant to him. “My parents got to come. My billet partner got to come. That made it even more special to share that moment with them,” he said.
Brian Elliott (7-2-2, 2.70 GAA, .916 save percentage) will face Arizona’s Darcy Kuemper (11-6-2, 1.97, .936) on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center as the Flyers aim for their sixth straight victory.
Among goalies who have played more than 10 games, Kuemper, 29 , is No. 1 in the NHL in goals-against average and save percentage.
Robert Hagg, who has played well, will be back in the lineup as Vigneault has decided to go with seven defensemen against the Coyotes. That means center Misha Vorobyev with be a healthy scratch. … Vigneault still plans to have a four-line rotation. Left wingers Scott Laughton and Claude Giroux will also spend time as centers during some of tonight’s fourth-line shifts, Vigneault said. …. Vigneault on the Coyotes: “Their skill level and speed will be a challenge for us tonight.” … Nolan Patrick, sidelined all season with a migraine disorder, skated Wednesday for the seventh time in the last eight days.