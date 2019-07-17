Chris Stewart, a free-agent right winger, has been signed to a pro tryout and will attend the Flyers’ training camp this fall, the team announced Wednesday.
Stewart will compete for a spot on the third or fourth lines when training camp begins in September.
Most recently, Stewart played for the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League, which is based in the United Kingdom. His most recent appearance in the NHL was with the Calgary Flames, for whom he played 17 games in the 2017-18 regular season.
Stewart was drafted 18th overall in 2006 by the Colorado Avalanche. He made his NHL debut in December 2008.
Stewart previously played for Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher when Fletcher ran the Minnesota Wild. Stewart spent the 2016-17 season and part of the 2017-18 season with Minnesota before being waived.