Chris Stewart announced his retirement on Sunday. He played for seven NHL organizations in 11 seasons, the last being the Flyers this past year.
“I plan to elaborate and fully explain when I find all the words I have to say because my journey and experiences deserve it,” he wrote on Twitter. “Hockey literally saved my LIFE!!”
Stewart was a first-round pick of Colorado in 2006. He had back-to-back 28-goal seasons in his second and third campaigns, and played for Canada’s World Cup team in 2011. He was a checking fourth liner by the time he came to the Flyers in the summer of 2019, reuniting with general manager Chuck Fletcher, who knew Stewart from their days in Minnesota.
Stewart, who turns 33 on Oct. 30, earned a veterans-minimum contract out of training camp, and despite the limited playing time (16 games), was a popular veteran in the Flyers locker room the first half of the season. He was waived on Jan. 15, and spent the remainder of the season with the AHL Phantoms.
“Congrats on an amazing career,” Scott Laughton tweeted. “One of the most upbeat, positive teammates I’ve had. Enjoy your family and time off, you deserve it!!!!”
Flyers fan Melissa Feeley Davis sent along a brief video clip capturing Stewart’s playful nature, which wasn’t easy given how often he was in and out of Alain Vigneault’s lineup.
“Congrats! And enjoy your retirement!,” Davis wrote. “You made my kids' day by making silly faces at them during practice! They still talk about it!”
Stewart in June was named as an executive board member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance where his experiences as a Black man in a predominantly white league will serve to grow his sport.
“To all my teammates:” he wrote, “the battles, the dressing-room banter, the dinners on the road, someone constantly complaining, the laughs!! Man, a lot of laughs. Those moments I’ll cherish forever!!”