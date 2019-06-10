Fletcher is still trying to sign restricted free agents Provorov, Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, Scott Laughton, and Ryan Hartman. “It seems like that market is becoming a little more aggressively priced based on the last couple years,” said Fletcher, who has talked long-term and bridge deals with representatives of all those players. “…My sense is that everybody is kind of waiting for everybody else to do something. I don’t think anything will happen quickly, but we’re hopeful we’ll get everything done.” … The Flyers’ prospect camp will open June 25. … Fletcher said one of his goals is to have more depth, like Stanley Cup finalists Boston and St. Louis. … Fletcher is still high on Nolan Patrick, who is expected to drop to the No. 3 center spot. “He’s a mature player in terms of his 200-foot game for a kid that’s just 20 years old,” Fletcher said.