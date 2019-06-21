``It’s always tough when you go to a new team,’’ said Hayes. ``You don’t know how you’re going to fit in with the coach. You don’t know how you’re going to fit in with the players. But playing under AV for four years, we had a great relationship on and off the ice. He demands hard work. If you play the correct way, he kind of lets you play freely offensively. That was a huge factor in the decision. Being comfortable with him made the decision a lot easier.’’