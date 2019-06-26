Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher continued his busy offseason Wednesday, adding three people to his hockey-operations staff.
Nick Schultz, a former defenseman who played three seasons with the Flyers during a 15-year NHL career, was named player-development coach. Dan Warnke was appointed as strength and conditioning coach, and Andy Rannells was named as assistant equipment manager.
Schultz, who lives in Haddonfield, will help develop the organization’s prospects,
“Nick brings a wealth of experience and knowledge on what it takes to be a pro,” Fletcher said.
“It’s exciting,” Schultz said. “I’m looking forward to working with the guys, helping Kjell Samuelsson with the defensemen and getting to know the kids and their game a little bit.”
Schultz will work with prospects throughout the year, “helping them make it to the next step, and ultimately one day become a Flyer,” he said.
Schultz played for Minnesota while Fletcher was the Wild’s general manager.
Rannells and Warnke join the Flyers from their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
