“I can’t imagine it’s easy [being captain]. First and foremost, you want to have your game in a good place. But then there are certain things like having a good feel on the pulse of the team and having the interaction with coaches and management. There are lots of different balls you have to juggle as the captain. And then you have younger guys coming in and their eyes are all on you to be the example for what it takes to be a productive player. But he handles that well.”

-- James Van Riemsdyk on Claude Giroux