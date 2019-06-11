The other former Phillies managers to win titles elsewhere were Mayo Smith with the 1968 Tigers, Terry Francona (2004 and 2007 Red Sox) and Pat Moran with the Reds in 1919, when the White Sox decided to throw the World Series. Moran’s best hitter in that 1919 series was Greasy Neale (10-28, .357), who would go on to lead the Eagles to their first two NFL championships in 1948-49. That 1919 World Series was a rotten scandal, but “Eight Men Out” was a pretty good movie.