An old-school coach but someone who isn’t adverse to using analytics, Berube is fair and brutally honest to his players. Everyone knows their role. Everyone is made to feel important. That’s why Berube was so respected and well-liked in Philly, where the players gave the effort but didn’t have the talent level of the Blues. In St. Louis, he got the most out of his players and struck gold with a superb defense and a rookie goalie, Jordan Binnington, who performed like the second coming of Bernie Parent.