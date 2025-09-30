Skip to content
Q&A: Flyers GM Danny Brière preaches patience but says: ‘We have to be better than the way we started last year’

Brière says the transition to new coach Rick Tocchet has been "awesome." The general manager has been impressed by Matvei Michkov's progress but adds, "I expect more from him."

Danny Brière is entering his third season as Flyers general manager with a new coach in charge: Rick Toccchet.
Danny Brière is entering his third season as Flyers general manager with a new coach in charge: Rick Toccchet. Read moreElizabeth Robertson / Staff Photographer

In advance of the puck dropping next Thursday with a matchup against the two-time defending champion Florida Panthers, The Inquirer sat down with Flyers general manager Danny Brière on Saturday to chat about Matvei Michkov’s second season, the addition of Trevor Zegras, and his message to the fans about the goalies and the team as it is built brick-by-brick.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Q: You said you go over lines, but when John Tortorella was here, you said that it was pretty much his decision. Is that the same with Rick Tocchet?

A: Yep.

Q: How has it been working with him?

A: It’s been awesome. It’s been great. For coaches, they love talking hockey; that’s their life. So, that’s the fun part. We’ll recap what happened the night before, who has seen what in different games because, if there are 12 games the night before, it’s tough to watch all 12 games. You might have watched one a little deeper than another one, and someone might have seen something else. And it’s sharing ideas, some stuff that they’ve seen from another game — could be system, could be players, could be combinations — and try to come up with a game plan.

Things haven’t changed here with Tocc. He’s the one who will decide. He’s been hired to run the bench and come up with the system that he wants to play and the line combinations.

Q: Tocchet has talked a lot about the crest and how important it is. What do you think when you hear how passionate he is about the Flyers logo? And, there’s always been the criticism of hiring guys, like yourself, who have played here, but do you see that more as a strength than a weakness?

A: Absolutely. At the end of the day, the number one priority is to find ways to win hockey games. But it’s pretty cool to be able to use kind of the city’s vibes. And that’s, to me, what the logo represents. It’s the city, it’s the passionate fans that we have. I think if he can reach some players and instill that in them, I think it’s an advantage. I always say there’s not a lot of teams that can play to the vibes of the city, but the one place that can probably do it more than any other city is here in Philadelphia.

Q: At your news conference before last year’s camp, you said, “My expectations are actually pretty low” for Matvei Michkov in his first year. Safe to assume expectations are no longer pretty low.

A: They’re maybe a little higher than last year. Last year, it was a tough situation for him, coming over, not speaking the language very well, adapting to a new lifestyle, a new country, new teammates, a new way of living and playing hockey basically. I think that the transition will be a little easier going into Year 2 for him. But there’s also always the scare of the sophomore slump that you see from different guys. I’m hopeful that he won’t fall into that because he’s so competitive, but that’s the next worry. At the same time, he definitely did a lot better than I expected in his first season.

Q: And what is your message to the fans as we head into a new season?

A: Patience, patience again. We’re trying to take a step forward but it doesn’t happen overnight. To me, there’s excitement with a lot of the young guys that we’re seeing here in camp. But you have to be patient. You’ve got to give them time. And you see the difference between young guys and veterans when the season starts: Having that experience makes a big difference.