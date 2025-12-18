Flyers place defenseman Egor Zamula on waivers

BUFFALO — At 11:59 p.m. on Friday, NHL rosters are frozen until 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 28. During this time, the Flyers are unable to waive, trade, or loan players. The lone exception is an injury that prevents them from dressing a full roster.

With time ticking down, the Flyers made a move and waived defenseman Egor Zamula on Thursday.

The writing was on the wall for the Russian, who struggled to find his footing this season. Coupled with Rasmus Ristolainen finally being healthy and returning to the lineup Tuesday in Montreal, Ty Murchison’s impressive three-game audition, and eight defensemen on the roster, it had become clear that Zamula was the odd man out.

In 13 games this season, he has one assist and a plus-minus of plus-4, boosted by a plus-5 night when he returned to the lineup on Nov. 22 against the New Jersey Devils. Across 168 games with the Flyers, since being signed as an undrafted free agent in September 2018, Zamula has 41 points (eight goals, 33 assists) and is minus-12.

A long-standing criticism, dating back to former coach John Tortorella, has been Zamula’s pace of play. Coach Rick Tocchet also said he wanted to see the 6-foot-3, 200-pound defenseman move the puck more quickly.

“I call it awareness,” Tocchet said back in October. “You’re looking where to go instead of catch it, skate, and then have awareness. And I think if he can get that in his game … [because] for him, five feet is a big difference.

“Like, skate five feet to open up options, because when you first get it, the options aren’t usually open — there’s a stick in your lane, there’s a player in your lane — but once you escape, the other team has to react off you and that means somebody should be open.”

If he clears waivers, Zamula, who is a restricted free agent on July 1, will head down to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. He last played for the Phantoms in the 2022-23 season and has 54 points (five goals, 49 assists) and a minus-1 rating in 127 career AHL games.

The move also solidifies Noah Juulsen’s spot as the team’s seventh defenseman.

“Noah’s a pro. I had him in Vancouver. He knows the deal. He’ll be ready when his number is called upon. A popular guy in the room, that’s the culture that we’re building here,” Tocchet said on Thursday in Buffalo.

“I was actually talking to players today, there’s some guys that maybe they don’t play as much, they’re the first guys cheering guys on. So that’s how you build culture, and Noah’s one of those guys who does that.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.