After four days of scrimmages and on- and off-ice drills, the Flyers’ rookies will finish their camp with a game Wednesday night against the New York Islanders’ prospects at the PPL Center in Allentown.
“It’s great to to have a game again; really looking forward to this,” said 6-foot-2, 204-pound goalie Felix Sandstrom, who has been one of the most impressive Flyers in rookie camp.
Sandstrom, a third-round selection in the 2015 draft, will play the first half of the game, followed by Kirill Ustimenko, a third-round choice in 2017.
The game can be seen on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ at 7 p.m.
Pascal Laberge, who missed most of last season after undergoing hip surgery, will be among the players to watch Wednesday. The 6-1, 188-pound right winger has a powerful shot, and he will join Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee, Isaac Ratcliffe, and Phil Myers on the first power-play unit.
“It’s been a long offseason, so I’m excited about the game,” said Laberge, who is expected to start the season with the Phantoms. He had five goals in 15 games with Lehigh Valley last year.
Scott Gordon, who will coach the Flyers rookies Wednesday, has been impressed by Laberge, a second-round draft selection in 2016.
“Hopefully the injuries are behind him,” he said. “To me, he’s got a really good shot. Out of the group here, I think if he puts his mind to it, he can do a lot for us from what I’ve seen recently. I think he’s turning in the right direction, and hopefully he takes advantage of his opportunity.”
Here is Wednesday’s probable lineup:
FORWARDS
· Morgan Frost centering Isaac Ratcliffe and Joel Farabee.
· German Rubtsov centering Maksim Sushko and Pascal Laberge.
· Mika Cyr centering Matthew Strome and Egor Serdyuk.
· Mikhail “Misha” Vorobyev centering Maxim Golod and David Kase.
DEFENSE
· Egor Zamula and Phil Myers.
· Wyatte Wylie and Sean Comrie/Josh Couturier.
· Mason Millman and Robert Michel.
GOALIES
· Felix Sandstrom (starter) and Kirill Ustimenko.