The Flyers open the 2020-21 season at home against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 13, in the first of a four-game homestand.
They close with back-to-back contests at Washington on May 7-8. All game times are TBA.
Philadelphia faces only its East Division opponents during this 56-game sprint to the playoffs, which are slated to begin on May 11 and run into July. The trade deadline is April 12, which in a normal years is about when the postseason begins.
Boston, Buffalo, New Jersey, N.Y. Islanders, N.Y. Rangers, Pittsburgh and Washington also are in the East. The Flyers have eight back-to-backs and never leave the Eastern time zone.
“We’re pleasantly surprised with the recovery time built into the schedule,” said general manager Chuck Fletcher. “The Patrick Division. We’re bringing it back!”
Expect familiarity to breed plenty of contempt.
“Playing the same team over and over again, eight times, there’s bound to be bad blood,” Kevin Hayes said on Tuesday. “There’s bound to be some big hits and big plays. There’s a lot of chance for some bad blood to turn over into the next game.”