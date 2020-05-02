One shaggy-haired fan, champagne bottle in hand, even joined the handshake line and exchanged good wishes with the Bruins. It was a totally Philly thing, like the incident in 2001, when a man from Delaware County, Chris Falcone, fell into the penalty box after the glass broke and took a swing at Toronto’s Tie Domi, who had been squirting water at Flyers fans because he said they threw things at him. Falcone and Domi then fought in the penalty box.