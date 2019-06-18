The Flyers will take the ice for seven preseason games beginning Sept. 16, the final one taking place in Switzerland.
The European matchup against Swiss club HC Lausanne precedes the Flyers’ regular-season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 4 in Prague. Both games will mark the first time the Flyers have played outside North America in the preseason and regular season, respectively.
The Flyers will have a rookie game against the Islanders on Sept. 11 at PPL Center in Allentown, home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, beginning at 7:05 p.m. before they begin their preseason schedule.
Here’s the schedule:
Sept. 16, 7 p.m.: vs. N.Y. Islanders at Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 17, 7 p.m.: at N.Y. Islanders at Barclays Center
Sept. 19, 7 p.m.: vs. Boston Bruins at Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 21, 7 p.m.: vs. N.Y. Rangers at Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 23, 7 p.m.: at Boston Bruins at TD Garden
Sept. 26, 7 p.m.: at N.Y. Rangers at Madison Square Garden
Sept. 30, 7 p.m.: HC Lausanne at Vaudoise Arena
Tickets are not yet on sale.