“We’re into Week 3 now, and sometimes it takes two weeks, a month; sometimes it takes three months to sort things out between what you have and what you have in the minors,” he said. “We’ve had some roster changes, brought up some kids, and sometimes it takes a while. You just have to be patient and know what you’re looking for, and when you see it, keep it together. At the end of the day here, we’re trying to get this team to win.”