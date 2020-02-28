Since the start of the season in Prague, he has been preaching about “the importance of each point — whether it was the first game of the year, the 27th game of the year, or the last 20 games,” Konecny said. “He’s made it feel like the last game is the single biggest game of the year. It feels like we’re literally about to play our last few games of the year and they’re must-win games to get into the playoffs.”