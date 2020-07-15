In his first year with the Flyers, Alain Vigneault has been named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, presented to the NHL’s coach of the year.
Vigneault, 59, was selected as a nominee Wednesday, along with Boston’s Bruce Cassidy, and Columbus’ John Tortorella.
The winner will be announced at a still-to-be-determined date during the conference finals in Edmonton.
The Flyers finished the pandemic-shortened season with a 41-21-7 record, one point behind first-place Washington in the Metropolitan Division. They were on pace to accumulate 106 points in 82 games, which would have been 24 more points than last season.
No NHL team has made a bigger improvement than the Flyers this season. The Flyers’ 106-point pace would have been their second-highest total in the last 33 seasons, topped only by their 107 points in 2002-03 during that span.
Vigneault, a five-time finalist (with four different teams), was named coach of the year after the 2006-07 season with Vancouver. The Canucks collected 105 points, finished first in the Northwest Division, and lost in the second round of the playoffs.
The NHL’s coach of the year award is based on the regular season.
Bill Barber was the last Flyers coach to win the Jack Adams Award; he was honored after the 2000-01 season. The Flyers went 31-13-7-3 and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
Fred Shero (1973-74), Pat Quinn (1979-80), and Mike Kennan (1984-85) were the other Flyers coaches who won the Jack Adams Award.
The Flyers’ .645 points percentage this season was their third-best in the last 30 years.
Cassidy directed Boston to the most points (100) and the highest points percentage (.714) in the NHL. The Bruins’ power play (second, 25.2%) and penalty kill (third, 84.3%) were among the best in the NHL.
Tortorella led Columbus, a team that lost several quality free agents before the season and overcame numerous injuries during the campaign, to a 33-22-15 record.
The Flyers’ lone exhibition game before the start of the round-robin tournament will be held July 28 against Pittsburgh in Toronto at 4 p.m.
The Flyers will open round-robin play by facing Boston on Aug. 2, also in Toronto.
Left winger James van Riemsdyk said if he could pick a roommate, it would probably be young goalie Carter Hart.
“It’s funny to hear some of the stuff that’s coming out of his brain,” he said.
Former Flyers star Rick Tocchet will be among 16 individuals inducted (virtually) into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame on Nov. 5. Tocchet scored 232 of his 440 career goals with the Flyers. ... Veteran defenseman Justin Braun, in his first season with the Flyers, called them “one of the tightest groups I’ve been around.”