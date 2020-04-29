“It’s just a small little thing we can do,” he said. “My parents are 84 and 86 and they’re both in their senior residence. They’ve both been isolated since Day 1 (of the coronavirus outbreak). My mom has had a little more challenging time, mentally, in the past few months, but my dad is still as sharp as he can be. There’s no doubt that with him going through this by himself, he’s very lonely. So when the Flyers brought this program to my attention, there were a couple in my group that talked about it. It’s something we felt that if we can help in any minuscule way, we wanted to.”