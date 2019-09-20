“After looking at the last couple days, I feel this is a different situation than I’m used to in the past,” said Vigneault, who formerly coached with Vancouver, Montreal and the New York Rangers. “I’ve been used to coming to camp in the past and my teams have been in the playoffs [the previous year], so I usually give the veteran players three of the six or seven games we play. I feel that this time, our veteran players need more games than I originally planned. I’m going from the three games I originally planned to four and some might even get five out of the seven.”