The day before Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet are inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame on Nov. 16, they will get to display the skills that earned them such an honor as they captain the two teams in the Flyers alumni game.

Team Holmgren and Team Tocchet will face off in the “Orange & Black” alumni game as part of the Flyers Hall of Fame celebration. It has not yet been decided which team will wear which color. The game will be held at 7 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center with all proceeds going to Flyers Charities and Flyers Alumni’s charitable efforts. The induction ceremony will take place the following day.

Holmgren will throw it back to the 1980s and don his coaching hat, one of the many hats he has worn with the Flyers organization. Tocchet will act both as coach and player on his team.

The two soon-to-be Hall of Famers will be joined by 15 of the 25 Flyers Hall of Fame members. Seven of them will play, including 78-year-old Joe Watson, and 50-60 other Flyers alumni are expected to attend. Those participating will include Eric Lindros, John LeClair, Mark Howe, Brian Propp and Reggie Leach. There will be a meet and greet before the game for fans.

Brad Marsh, the president of the Flyers Alumni Association, is working with Cindy Stutman, the Senior Vice President of the Flyers & Executive Director of Flyers Charities, to plan the event. When talking to the Flyers alumni, Marsh said many RSVP’d that they “wouldn’t miss it.” Marsh, himself, will participate in the game.

“The guys are pumped, not only to be back for Rick and Paul but to be back playing in front of the Flyers fans, the Flyers faithful,” Marsh said.

When they first started planning, Marsh told Stutman “This needs to be a real homecoming. Let’s blow it out of the water.” So they are working to get as many people to return as possible and are planning a number of festivities for the weekend, as well.

One of the best things about it, Marsh said, is that there are no NHL rules and regulations. Because in the “alumni world,” they don’t have to do anything but put equipment on and show up.

Marsh is still waiting for RSVPs from some people, including mascot Gritty. However, he and Stutman said they are sure Gritty would be willing to clear his schedule to attend the event.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here. Fans can also sign up for a VIP experience where they get to attend the alumni happy hour.