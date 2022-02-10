Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher announced the hiring of two analytics staff members on Thursday: hockey analyst Kathryn Yates and lead data scientist Cole Anderson. Yates is the first woman to work for the team’s analytics department.

Yates has spent the last two seasons working with the University of Massachusetts men’s hockey team as their director of analytics. She is currently pursuing a dual master’s degrees in business administration and sport management from the University of Massachusetts and has been working as a graduate student research fellow in the Boston Bruins’ analytics department since May 2021.

Prior to working for the University of Massachusetts men’s hockey team, Yates was the director of analytics and the hockey operations coordinator for Boston University’s men’s ice hockey team. Yates is a graduate of Brown University, where she earned her bachelor’s in biology, and later attended Boston University, where she completed a master’s in mechanical engineering.

Anderson has worked as a lead data scientist across different industries including software and e-commerce. As it relates to hockey, Anderson has done work in the public domain. He spent time as a consultant for statistics vendor Sportlogiq and as an analytics advisor for the Chicago Steel of the USHL.

For four seasons, Anderson played goalie for Amherst College in Massachusetts. There, he earned his bachelor’s in economics.

With the hirings of Yates and Anderson, the Flyers analytics department now consists of five full-time staff members.