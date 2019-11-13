If you want to play a fast-paced game, you need your fourth line to play a significant amount, Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. That enables him to spread out the minutes on all four lines and keep everyone fresh.
In the last two games, the fourth line — Michael Raffl centering Andy Andreoff and Tyler Pitlick — has helped Vigneault’s game plan. The players on the unit have played well and have been on the ice for 11 to 13-plus minutes.
Andreoff, 28, recently recalled from the Phantoms, has been the fourth-line left winger in those two games.
Vigneault said he thought Andreoff, a hard-nosed player, was just “OK” in training camp, but has been "more effective in his decision-making” in his two games since being promoted to the Flyers. “He’s played with some bite. He’s going to the net hard,” Vigneault said.
“I feel our line’s played pretty well the last two games,” said Andreoff, whose team will host powerful Washington on Wednesday night. “With each game, we’re going to get a little better.”
Andreoff has played in 159 games over parts of four seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, collecting 13 goals and 214 penalty minutes. He had 26 goals and 55 points last season with Syracuse (AHL) and was signed by the Flyers last summer as a free agent.
In 10 games with the Phantoms this season, he had seven points, including three goals, and 16 penalty minutes.
He said he was “trying to bring energy" and be “solid on the walls” and on the forecheck.
Seeing lots of players recalled from Lehigh Valley, he acknowledged, gives those players hope that they might be next.
“You definitely think about that,” he said. “ … Most guys try to get better down there and take advantage of the ice time.”
With the Phantoms, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound Andreoff spent time on a line with highly touted center Morgan Frost.
“He’s lighting it up down there and he’s going to be doing that all year, and it’s fun to watch,” Andreoff said.
Carter Hart (6-3-1, 2.71 GAA, .893 save percentage) will face the Caps’ Braden Holtby (8-1-3, 3.25, .898).