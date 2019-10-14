CALGARY, Alberta — Defenseman Andy Welinski was medically cleared, so the Flyers put him on waivers Monday with the purpose of sending him to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their AHL affiliate.
If Welinski clears waivers or is claimed, the Flyers will get an additional $750,000 in much-needed cap space Tuesday. They have just $303,000 in cap room, according to CapFriendly.com.
The Flyers signed Welinski to a one-year, one-way contract when he became a free agent July 1. He played 26 games with the Anaheim Ducks last season and had a goal and three assists.
Welinski, 26, had a lower-body injury during training camp and remained on the injured list. He was a third-round choice (83rd overall) by Anaheim in the 2011 draft and spent parts of two seasons with the Ducks.
The Minnesota native had eight goals, 19 points and a minus-1 rating in 27 games last season with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls.
The Flyers (2-0-1) will play in Calgary on Tuesday night, then finish their three-game road trip in Edmonton on Wednesday. Brian Elliott is expected to be in the nets Tuesday.