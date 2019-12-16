WINNIPEG, Manitoba – After being recalled from the AHL’s Phantoms earlier in the day, wingers Carsen Twarynski and Nic Aube-Kubel each played over 13 minutes in the Flyers’ 7-3 loss Sunday in Winnipeg.
Both weren’t exactly tearing up the AHL, but they were needed because injuries to Scott Laughton (groin) and Tyler Pitlick (concussion) Saturday in Minnesota left the Flyers with just 10 healthy forwards.
Pitlick is out indefinitely, and head coach Alain Vigneault said that he wasn’t sure if Laughton was day to day or week to week and that he would know more on Monday after the team returns home.
The Flyers have six forwards sidelined: Pitlick, Laughton, Oskar Lindblom (Ewing’s sarcoma), Travis Konecny (concussion), Nolan Patrick (migraine disorder), and Michael Raffl (broken finger).
“It’s a part of hockey,” Vigneault said before the game, referring to the surge of injuries. “These situations throughout an 82-game schedule are going to happen. What you need is your top players to lead and to play the right way. That dictates the way to play for everybody else.”
The latest injuries caused Vigneault to scramble the lines Sunday. Each line had at least one rookie on it, and there were six rookies among the 12 forwards: Joel Farabee, Twarynski, Morgan Frost, Aube-Kubel, David Kase, and Mikhail Vorobeyev.
The team’s latest lines: Sean Couturier centering Claude Giroux and Farabee; Kevin Hayes centering Twarynski and Jake Voracek; Frost centering James van Riemsdyk and Aube-Kubel; and Vorobyev centering Kase and Chris Stewart.
The fourth line, centered by Vorobyev, was the Flyers’ most effective unit in Sunday’s first period.
At Lehigh Valley this season, Aube-Kubel, 23, had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 25 games, while Twarynski, 22, had three points (two goals, assist) in 11 games. In three different stints with the Flyers this season, Twarynski has played a total of 15 games.
Aube-Kubel, pointless in nine games with the Flyers last season, collected his first NHL point Sunday, a primary assist on Shayne Gostisbhere’s third-period goal. Aube-Kubel, playing his third game in three nights, also had three hits in 13:07.
Twarynski had two hits and blocked two shots in 13:54.
Defenseman Luca Sbisa, a 2008 top-round draft pick of the Flyers who has played well for Winnipeg, gave the Jets a 2-0 lead Sunday. .... Defenseman Robert Hagg replaced Phil Myers in the lineup. Vigneault was unhappy with Myers’ play in Saturday’s 4-1 loss in Minnesota. ... Odd stat: The Flyers outshot the Jets, 32-24, in their blowout loss.