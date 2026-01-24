Owen Tippett notches hat trick, Sam Ersson stonewalls Avalanche late in 7-3 win

DENVER ― The Flyers learned from their mistakes. And they bent but did not break.

Skating against the NHL’s No. 1 team, they wrapped up a three-game road trip with an impressive 7-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Flyers leave the new “Death Valley” through Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Denver, with five out of six possible points.

It was the Sam Ersson show in the first period.

The Flyers’ goalie committed robbery several times as he faced 17 shots, including a torrent of high-danger chances by the Avalanche.

Just 45 seconds into the game, the Flyers were shorthanded after Travis Konecny took a hooking call. He stopped Martin Nečas with his glove and then stoned not just a Victor Olofsson snapshot from the bumper but Nečas on the rebound at the right post.

At even strength, after Konecny couldn’t control the puck and lost it in the Flyers’ end, Ersson had to make a save on a tipped shot by Gavin Brindley. But then he made a beauty of a glove save as the rebound went back to Brindley in the slot for the quick shot.

And then, with 3:33 left in the period, he snared a quick shot by Brock Nelson after the puck popped out to him.

Owen Tippett got the Flyers on the board first with a snipe from the right circle. The forward got the puck and skated through the neutral zone, going one-on-one with Avalanche defenseman Sam Malinski.

The speedster pushed Malinksi back and then put on the brakes. After his initial shot was blocked by the blueliner, Tippett stayed with it, picked up the loose puck, and beat Mackenzie Blackwood stick side to make it 1-0.

Philly took a 2-0 lead with 63 seconds to go in the opening frame on a power-play goal by Denver Barkey. The second power-play unit had a great shift where they maintained pressure and composure.

Tippett sent the puck down to Matvei Michkov at the goal line by the right post. He fed it up to Barkey, waiting patiently in the right circle, for the quick shot. The youngster, who scored his second career goal, also had the primary assist on Tippett’s goal.

Colorado tied things up in the second period with goals by Parker Kelly and Olofsson. Christian Dvorak turned over the puck to Kelly in the Flyers’ end before Kelly finished by scooping up a rebound. Olofsson got the puck and skated down into the left circle before beating Ersson glove-side.

But the Flyers did not break, and 32 seconds after Olofsson tied it 2-2, Bobby Brink gave the Flyers another lead.

Skating in on a two-on-one, Brink fed Noah Cates, who didn’t get good wood on the puck. Cates got the puck, and he and Brink played catch before Brink used his feet to keep it loose. He got it back atop the crease and roofed it for his 13th goal of the season, setting a new career high.

Cale Makar tied it 1:11 after Brink scored, but the Flyers came out in the third period on fire. They clearly learned from their mistakes in Wednesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth.

Tippett scored his second of the game 56 seconds into the period to give the Flyers a 4-3 lead. Sean Couturier intercepted the puck near the Flyers’ blue line, starting the rush up the ice with Tippett keeping the puck as Barkey went to the net. The forward skated into the left circle and beat Blackwood glove side.

Two minutes into the period, Michkov notched his 11th goal of the season as he tipped in a point shot by Emil Andrae.

Michkov would add an empty-netter for his second two-goal game of the season for the final goal by Philly, but in between, Tippett would snag the second hat trick of his NHL career.

Killing a penalty by Barkey, Tippett picked off a pass attempt by Makar and took off. He skated down the ice and put the puck through the five-hole on Blackwood. Tippett now has 18 goals on the season.

Breakaways

Forwards Nikita Grebenkin and Nic Deslauriers, and defenseman Hunter McDonald were the healthy scratches.

Up next

The Flyers head home for a meeting with the New York Islanders on Monday (7 p.m., NBCSP).