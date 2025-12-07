Flyers put up a fight in 3-2 loss to the Avalanche

Facing the NHL’s best team, and a team that had just two regulation losses this season, the Flyers gave it their all Sunday afternoon but ultimately fell short.

They suffered a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Xfinity Mobile Arena and now have lost two of their last three games. They are 7-4-0 since losing two straight in mid-November.

Flying high

Trailing 3-1, the Flyers started to build momentum when Travis Konecny cut it to a one-goal lead early in the second period.

Advertisement

Konecny put a hard shot on Mackenzie Blackwood, but the Avalanche went the other way. Sam Ersson made a kick save on a shot from the right half wall by New Jersey native Ross Colton, and Emil Andrae picked the puck up.

The defenseman sent a stretch pass up to Konecny, which was nicked by Brock Nelson, but he took it off the wall, skated in, and scored five-hole.

The Flyers started to carry the game more, and in the third period, they outshot the Avalanche 14-3.

Trevor Zegras probably had the best chance when he was held up on a breakaway and was awarded a penalty shot. Known for his prowess in the shootout, he was unable to bury this one.

It was his second penalty shot this season, as he also was unable to beat Jordan Binnington in overtime in the Flyers’ 6-5 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues in November. Zegras did score in the shootout.

The birthday boy

Skating in his 900th NHL game — all with the Flyers — and on his 33rd birthday, Sean Couturier set the tone early.

On his first shift of the game, a tidy 35-second shift to boot, he made it 1-0 Flyers. With Couturier centering Matvei Michkov and Owen Tippett, the three forwards got to work to keep the puck on the Flyers’ sticks.

Tippett carried the puck deep along the left boards before curling and feeding it to Noah Juulsen at the right point. The defenseman, who has three of the Flyers’ 10 hardest shots this season, according to NHL Edge, put the puck on net with Couturier tipping it in out front even with Avalanche defenseman Sam Malinski on him.

Ersson’s effort

Starting his second straight game for just the second time this season, Sam Ersson had a tall task against the Avalanche. They entered the day leading the NHL with an average of four goals a game.

On the first goal, Egor Zamula couldn’t handle the puck behind the net and then didn’t get to it along the boards quickly enough. It allowed Colorado forward Jack Drury to easily play the puck deep to Martin Nečas, who sent a cross-ice pass up to Brent Burns at the right point for the goal.

The second goal was a bit wonky as it was on a power play for Colorado — no surprise here, once again a questionable call by the referees — and happened after the puck hit the glass behind the net. The shot by Cale Makar, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, hit the glass, and Nathan MacKinnon had a swipe at it before Brock Nelson scored.

And the third goal came off a cross-ice pass by Victor Olofsson to Valeri Nichushkin atop the right faceoff circle. He whipped it passed Ersson to make it 3-1.

But Ersson did have some key saves. With the score tied, he stopped a hard, high shot by Burns and then a Josh Manson rebound. Early in the second period, he made a save on a shot by Devon Toews with Gabriel Landeskog in front before robbing the Colorado captain on the doorstep.

Later in the middle frame, Ersson did what he does best — stopping guys one-on-one. Facing his countryman, Olofsson, Ersson stoned him on a breakaway as he got behind Zamula.

Breakaways

Defenseman Cam York did not play and remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Blueliner Ty Murchison, who was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday, participated in warmups but did not play. ... Defenseman Nick Seeler played in his 400th NHL game.

» READ MORE: Sean Couturier and Nick Seeler will reach a major milestone in Sunday’s game vs. Avalanche

Up next

The Flyers host Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (7 p.m., NBCSP).