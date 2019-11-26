Observations and random thoughts following the Flyers 2-1 win over Vancouver.
Jake’s back. Jake Voracek had another strong outing beyond his game-winning goal. The Flyers forward looks comfortable alongside Sean Couturier and Oskar Lindblom. That line accounted for the two goals and, two nights after shutting down Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau, was again solid defensively. Couturier was the first star, Voracek the second.
Hart stopper. Carter Hart stopped eight shots in the first period and four each in the second and third periods.
Yo. Where’s the O? Despite the win, the Flyers are still in an offensive slump. They’ve scored two goals or less in regulation in eight of their last 10. Puck luck contributed to their first goal after Couturier beat Thatcher Demko after J.T. Miller failed on a clearing chance.
What about Bob? Robert Hagg, credited with an assist on Couturier’s goal. He was in the lineup for the third consecutive game, his longest string in a month. Shayne Gostisbehere was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.
Fore! The Flyers controlled the second period and most of the third. Claude Giroux’s line started the forechecking siege in the second period with an excellent opening shift.
Discipline, dude. The Canucks came in with the most prolific power-play in hockey, but the Flyers committed just two penalties and managed just one shot on goal in four minutes with the advantage.
