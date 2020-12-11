Flyers legend Bernie Parent is trading in his hockey uniform for a Santa Claus suit.
Dressed as Santa, Parent will meet guests and pose for photographs at the Snider Hockey Holiday Hut in the Mistletoe Marketplace at the “Winter on Broad Street Holiday Light Spectacular” at the Wells Fargo Center. He will appear Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 5:45 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.
Parent, 75, is a Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender who led the Flyers to consecutive Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975.
Bernie Claus will pose for photos or sign an autographed photograph behind a table, socially distanced from visitors, for a minimum $10 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation.
“Winter on Broad Street: A Holiday Light Spectacular” is being held at the Wells Fargo Center’s open-air lots. It started Nov. 27 and runs through Jan. 3, providing light shows, a toy village, an ornament orchard, reindeer games, live entertainment, shopping, and dining.
Tickets are available at WinteronBroadStreet.com.