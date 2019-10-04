PRAGUE, Czech Republic -- The Flyers did something Friday night that hadn’t been done since the franchise started in 1967.
For the first time in their history, they won a game outside of North America.
Playing at the O2 Arena in Prague as part of the NHL’s Global Series, the Flyers were focused at the task at hand and not distracted by the hype surrounding the season opener.
Flyers 4, Chicago 3.
The Flyers, now 25-19-8 in season openers, got two goals from right winger Travis Konecny in a game they never trailed.
Fourth-line left winger Michael Raffl gave the Flyers some breathing room by scoring on a wraparound with 10 minutes, 12 seconds to play, increasing the lead to 4-2 before an arena-record 17,463 fans.
With their goalie pulled, Patrick Kane got the Blackhawks within 4-3 with 2:07 left, but the Flyers survived.
Carter Hart stopped 28 of 31 shots.
The Flyers, playing their first game of the Alain Vigneault era, outshot the Blackhawks, 38-31, and were dominating in the faceoff circle.
The Flyers took a 1-0 lead as Konecny stole the puck from Dennis Gilbert and scored from the left circle, beating Corey Crawford with a high shot to the right corner with 13:36 left in the first. (Later in the period, Konecny was alone in front but fired wide.)
Just 80 seconds later, the Blackhawks took advantage of Ivan Provorov’s neutral-zone turnover. Alexander Nylander, from between the top of the circles, whipped a shot that appeared to go through the legs of defenseman Justin Braun and past Hart.
Hart made amends with 1:44 left in the first, robbing Dominik Kubalik in front.
The Flyers had a 13-11 shots edge in the first and won 73 percent of the faceoffs.
With 13:32 remaining in the second, the Flyers’ second power-play unit – which struggled mightily last season – snapped the 1-1 tie. Oskar Lindblom’s shot caromed off the right post, bounced off Chicago defenseman Slater Koekkoek and past Crawford with 13:32 left in the stanza.
Koencny, who missed the first four days of training camp because of contract negotiations, made it 3-1 by scoring a sensational four-on-four goal with 1:56 remaining in the second. Taking a pass from Scott Laughton, he raced down the left side, turned veteran defenseman Duncan Keith inside out with a dazzling move, and then beat Crawford with a backhander from the left circle.
Chicago would counter. Quickly. With 12.2 seconds to go in the second. Alex DeBrinkat converted a pass from Kane with a second left on a power play, trimming the deficit to 3-2 heading into the third.
The Flyers entered the game with 15 straight regular-season home wins over Chicago since 1996. Officially, the Flyers were the home team Friday – the crowd seemed equally divided – so they have technically won 16 in a row when they were the home team against Chicago.