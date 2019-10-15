CALGARY, Alberta — Flyers prospect Bobby Brink, a Minnesota native known for his highly competitive nature, is off to an impressive college start.
The University of Denver freshman right winger was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s rookie of the week. Drafted by the Flyers in the second round (34th overall) in June, Brink collected two goals and two assists in the first four games.
"It’s exciting for our guys,” Brent Flahr, a Flyers assistant general manager, said in June after GM Chuck Fletcher traded up 11 spots to draft the 5-foot-8, 165-pound Brink. “He’s a little undersized, but he’s a hockey player and a guy we had higher up on our board.”
Brink leads Denver with 13 shots and has posted a plus-4 rating. He has always been a scorer, wherever he plays. Last season, Brink had 35 goals and 33 assists in 43 USHL games.
Denver is an annual NCAA power, having reached its 17th Frozen Four last season.
As expected, defenseman Andy Welinski cleared waivers Tuesday and was sent to the Phantoms, giving the Flyers an additional $750,000 in cap room.
With the cap space, the Flyers signed feisty winger Chris Stewart, a 6-2, 242-pound veteran who is traveling with the team. He received a one-way contract with a $750,000 cap hit. Stewart, 31, who will wear No. 44, is eligible to play Tuesday.
“We’re happy to have Chris under contract,” Fletcher said. “Chris came into training camp with a great attitude and a strong work-ethic. He brings size and a veteran presence to our lineup.”
Stewart has 160 career goals; he has an outstanding career shootout percentage of 44.4 percent (12 for 27).
It will be a homecoming Tuesday for right winger Carsen Twarynski when his Flyers play the host Calgary Flames at 9 p.m.
The rookie right winger grew up in Calgary. Twarynski, 21, has a goal and nine hits over the first three games.
Here are the projected lineups for Tuesday:
FLYERS
Forwards
Claude Giroux – Kevin Hayes – Jake Voracek
Oskar Lindblom – Sean Couturier – Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk – Scott Laughton – Twarynski
Connor Bunnaman – Michael Raffl – Tyler Pitlick
Defense
Ivan Provorov – Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim – Matt Niskanen
Shayne Gostisbehere – Robert Hagg
Goaltender
Brian Elliott
(Carter Hart is the backup)
FLAMES
Forwards
Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Elias Lindholm
Matthew Tkachuk – Mikael Backlund – Michael Frolik
Andrew Mangiapane – Derek Ryan – Tobias Rieder
Milan Lucic – Sam Bennett — Austin Czarnik
Defense
Mark Giordano – TJ Brodie
Noah Hanifin – Travis Hamonic
Oliver Kylington – Rasmus Andersson
Goaltender
David Rittich
(Cam Talbot is the backup)
INJURIES
Flyers — C Nolan Patrick (migraine disorder)
Flames — D Juuso Valimaki (knee)
The Flyers have allowed the fewest shots in the NHL, an average of 26.7, and lead the league in faceoff success (55%). … In the early season, the Flyers’ special teams have been better than the Flames’. The Flyers’ power play is tied for second in the NHL, clicking at 40% (4-for-10), and their penalty kill is seventh at 88.9%. Calgary’s PP is 21st (3-for-20) and its PK is 15th (82.6%). … Hart is slated to face the Oilers (5-1) on Wednesday in Edmonton; he grew up in nearby Sherwood Park.