The Flyers have allowed the fewest shots in the NHL, an average of 26.7, and lead the league in faceoff success (55%). … In the early season, the Flyers’ special teams have been better than the Flames’. The Flyers’ power play is tied for second in the NHL, clicking at 40% (4-for-10), and their penalty kill is seventh at 88.9%. Calgary’s PP is 21st (3-for-20) and its PK is 15th (82.6%). … Hart is slated to face the Oilers (5-1) on Wednesday in Edmonton; he grew up in nearby Sherwood Park.