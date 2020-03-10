Defenseman Phil Myers, the rangy Flyers rookie who suffered a leg injury blocking a shot in Saturday’s win over Buffalo, will not play in Tuesday’s game against visiting Boston.
Coach Alain Vigneault had said it would be a game-time decision on Tuesday morning, but about an hour later, Shayne Gostisbehere said he would be in the lineup. That means Myers will sit.
“I’m excited. Obviously, it’s a good test," Gostisbehere said after Tuesday’s morning skate. “I’ve played like one game in two months. Coming in against the best team in the league, it’s a good test.”
The Flyers can move atop the Metropolitan Division with a win. It would be just the third time they were leading the Metro since the division started in 2013.
Gostisbehere missed some time because he had arthroscopic knee surgery. In recent weeks, he has been healthy but has been out of the lineup because Vigneault did not want to disrupt the defense’s chemistry.
The Flyers have won nine straight.
“I’m excited to help this team out, finally,” Gostisbehere said. “They’ve been rolling. I’m just excited to (get) on the train here.”
He said he would play a simple game.
“I’m not going to do much to stick out. I’ll just do everything I can to help keep this win streak going,” Gostisbehere said.
At practice Monday, Gostisbehere was paired with Justin Braun, and Travis Sanheim was with Robert Hagg. Sanheim had been with Myers, and Braun had been with Hagg.
Myers has four goals, 16 points and a plus-17 rating, which is second on the team -- Sean Couturier is plus-22 -- and second among NHL rookies.
Gostisbehere will go into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 6. He has five goals, 12 points, and a minus-3 rating.
The Flyers have a four-game winning streak against Boston, their longest in franchise history.
Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said the Flyers “really have no weaknesses right now. Their goaltending is excellent. They’ve seemed to find a good rhythm at home and on the road.” Cassidy added the Flyers have “found some balance in their lines” and are “coming together at the right time.”
The Flyers have a pair of shootout wins against the Bruins this season.
“I’m not surprised they are where they are,” Cassidy said.
Carter Hart, who is 24-12-3 with a 2.43 goals-against average and .913 save percentage, will be in the nets for the Flyers. He will face Tuukka Rask (25-8-6, 2.18, .928).
Hart has been in goal for seven of the nine wins during the streak, posting a 1.72 GAA and .942 save percentage. He is 20-2-2 at home.
Brian Elliott is 2-0 during the team’s winning run, with a 2.42 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Elliott (16-7-4, 2.87, .899) will probably get the call for the Flyers in Tampa on Thursday.
During their nine-game winning streak, the Flyers are leading the NHL with an average of 4.33 goals per game and are allowing the second-fewest goals per game (1.89). The Flyers are also leading the league in faceoff percentage (56.9) and with a 32 percent power-play conversion during that span.
Travis Konecny and Jake Voracek share the team lead with 13 points during the streak, and Kevin Hayes has six goals, all at even strength. Couturier, Claude Giroux, and Konecny each have five goals over the nine games.
Matt Niskanen leads the NHL with a plus-16 rating over the last nine games, and Ivan Provorov is fourth in the NHL (plus-12) and Scott Laughton (plus-11) is fifth.
Staff writer Ed Barkowitz contributed to this report.