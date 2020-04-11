Rick MacLeish (6) vs. Claude Giroux (11): I have a hunch Giroux will win this matchup because many of our younger readers didn’t have the good fortune to witness MacLeish’s greatness. MacLeish (328 goals, 369 assists in 741 games) was the better scorer, Giroux (257 goals, 558 assists in 889 games ) the better passer. MacLeish’s teams won two Cups, Giroux’s teams have not won a playoff series since 2012. Giroux is second in assists in Flyers history and fourth in points, while MacLeish is fifth in the latter category. MacLeish had 53 playoff goals with the Flyers, tied with Bill Barber for the most in franchise history.