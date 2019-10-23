The Flyers will use the same lineup that trounced Vegas. … Chicago (2-3-2), which dropped a 2-1 shootout decision to visiting Vegas and Marc-Andre-Fleury on Tuesday, lost defenseman Connor Murphy to an undisclosed injury in that defeat. … Patrick Kane has eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven games for the Blackhawks, but Jonathan Toews has only two (goal, assist). … Claude Giroux (four assists) and James van Riemsdyk (0 points) are still looking for their first goals. Van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 35 shots. … Former Flyers defenseman Eric Desjardins will be among 15 members inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame on Nov. 7 at the Sugar House Event Center. For more info, go to phillyhall.org/2019.