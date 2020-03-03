In a surprise move, veteran goalie Brian Elliott will get the start when the Flyers play Wednesday in Washington and try to trim the Capitals’ first-place lead in the Metropolitan Division.
The Caps have a three-point lead over the second-place Flyers.
Elliott, 34, will be making his first start since Feb. 20, a 4-3 overtime win over Columbus. Carter Hart has started the last four games, and five of the contests during the Flyers’ current six-game winning streak. Overall, he has started seven of the last eight games.
Coach Alain Vigneault said “it wasn’t a hard decision at all" as to which goalie he would use Wednesday.
“We’ve got five back-to-backs left this year," Vigneault said. "Both our goaltenders have played well. Brian has played extremely well in Washington, and we’ve got Carolina waiting for us [Thursday], and they’re another tough opponent that’s in a playoff race with us.”
Added Vigneault: “We’re going to need both our goaltenders, and that’s just the way I felt was best for the team.”
Elliott beat the Caps in Washington, 7-2, on Feb. 8, making 25 saves. Hart is 1-0-1 against Washington this season — both games were at the Wells Fargo Center — with a 1.45 goals-against-average and .953 save percentage.
Hart, 21, has been superb since returning from an abdominal strain on Feb. 10, compiling a 7-1 record with a 2.14 GAA and .923 save percentage.
Hart has struggled on the road but has won two of his last three decisions away from the Wells Fargo Center.
“We have a lot of confidence in both goaltenders,” said Vigneault, adding Hart will start Thursday against visiting Carolina.
Overall, Elliott is 15-7-4 with a 2.90 GAA and .899 save percentage, and Hart is 22-12-3 with a 2.51 GAA and .909 save percentage.
